US prepares to start building part of Texas border wall

By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government is preparing to begin building more border walls and fencing in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, most likely on federally owned land set aside as wildlife refuge property.

Heavy construction equipment is supposed to arrive starting on Monday. A photo posted by the nonprofit National Butterfly Center shows an excavator parked next to its property.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said it intends to start building this month on federally owned land.

Congress approved more than $600 million last month for 33 miles of new barriers in the Rio Grande Valley. Although President Donald Trump and top Democrats remain in a standoff over Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall, Customs and Border Protection has pushed ahead with building what’s already funded.