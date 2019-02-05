Quantcast
Evers’ budget to include more money for guards at juvenile prison

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com February 5, 2019 11:54 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says delaying the closing of Wisconsin’s troubled juvenile prison isn’t “ideal” but the process can’t be rushed.

Evers also told reporters on Tuesday that his state budget will include more money for guards at the understaffed Lincoln Hills juvenile prison. He says he’s working to make sure workers at the prison are properly trained and aren’t overworked.

The prison has been under federal investigation for four years and is the subject of lawsuits alleging misconduct by guards. The state is working to comply with a federal court order to curtail the use of solitary confinement and pepper spray.

Evers says work will continue to meet the court order as designs are completed for new, small prisons to replace Lincoln Hills.

The law now requires the prison to close by 2021, but Evers says that plan may have to be delayed a year or two.

