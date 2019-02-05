Quantcast
Evers says he is directing review of Foxconn air permits

By: Associated Press February 5, 2019 11:59 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he is directing the state Department of Natural Resources to review air permits granted to Foxconn Technology Group’s factory campus near Racine.

Evers told reporters on Tuesday he doesn’t think that review has begun. Evers campaigned on the promise of reviewing air permits furnished to the Taiwanese company for the construction of a manufacturing campus where display screens will be made.

Evers says he discussed the review with Foxconn officials and said they were not concerned. He says, “Foxconn believes that they’ve done what was asked of them.”

Foxconn reaffirmed its plans last week to build a factory in Wisconsin and employ as many as 13,000 people, although most of those jobs will be in research and development and not blue-collar manufacturing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

