Law firm moving to BMO Tower

A Milwaukee intellectual-property law firm will be moving its offices to a new high-rise building.

Andrus Intellectual Property Law recently announced that it will be leasing space in the BMO Tower now being built at 790 N. Water St.

The 25-story tower, which has 160,000 square feet of office space, is under construction and scheduled to open in December.

Andrus will occupy 7,248 square feet on the building’s twenty-second floor. The office will have floor-to-ceiling glass and have views of Lake Michigan and the city’s skyline, according to a new release.

Andrus’ current office is in Suite 1100 of 100 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Other BMO Tower tenants will include BMO Harris Bank, Michael Best & Friedrich and Heartland Advisors.