Assembly speaker open to negotiating on reducing income taxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, says he is open to negotiating with Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, over how to pay for the income-tax reduction both sides want.

But Republicans with Evers disagree over how to pay for the reduction. Republicans’ proposal, which is scheduled to be debated by the Assembly on Tuesday, would tap a state budget surplus.

Vos said on Thursday he would be open to alternatives as long as they didn’t raise taxes. Evers wants to all-but eliminate a tax credit now offered to manufacturers, a step Republicans are opposed to.

Republicans on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee approved the GOP plan Thursday on a party-line 10-3 vote.

They touted the plan as being far superior to Evers’ proposal, saying there’s no need to raise taxes on manufacturers given the state budget’s surplus and the general strength of the economy.