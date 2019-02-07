Quantcast
Bales, Bunn join Corner Stone Construction

Bales, Bunn join Corner Stone Construction

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com February 7, 2019 5:04 pm

Corner Stone Construction of Janesville welcomed two new employees in 2018, Mike Bales and Linda Bunn, for roles involving safety and accounting and financial activity.

