Lawmaker seeks quick decision on Line 3 appeal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A House Republican says he hopes a decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals will prompt Gov. Tim Walz to decide quickly that his administration should drop a challenge of the approval of Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its Line 3 crude-oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Commerce Department filed the appeal in the final weeks of Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration. Environmental and tribal groups also filed appeals. The appeals court dismissed them on a technicality on Tuesday, but the opponents can re-file those appeals after further proceedings before the Public Utilities Commission.

Rep. Dan Fabian, of Roseau, urged Walz on Wednesday to let the project move forward.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann says the governor’s office is working with Commerce to decide on their next steps in light of the ruling.