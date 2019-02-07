Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / LOOK AT LICENSING: Study finds most trades licenses justified, recommends a few modifications

LOOK AT LICENSING: Study finds most trades licenses justified, recommends a few modifications

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 7, 2019 3:46 pm

Cosmetologists-in-training and crane operators haven't got much in common. Nor should they have to overcome similar sorts of state-imposed licensing hurdles, says a recently completed audit of Wisconsin's occupational-licensing system.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo