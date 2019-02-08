Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / AG Architecture recognized for innovative senior living project

AG Architecture recognized for innovative senior living project

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 8, 2019 2:48 pm

AG Architecture has received a 2018 Senior Living by Design award from Argentum for its Meadow Active Lifestyle Community in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo