Panel certifies three pre-apprenticeship programs

A state advisory panel certified three new pre-apprenticeship programs at its quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Apprenticeship Advisory Council, which provides advive to the Department of Workforce Development-Bureau of Apprenticeship, agreed to certify these programs:

The Northcott Neighborhood House & Love and Faith Urban Arborist Pre-Apprenticeship Program

The Community Relations-Social Development Commission ChefStart Culinary Arts Pre-Apprenticeship

The Social Development Inc. Hands-On Construction Pre-Apprenticeship

The programs provide training participants need to enter a registered apprenticeship with a Milwaukee-area employer.