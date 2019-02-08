Quantcast
Panel certifies three pre-apprenticeship programs

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com February 8, 2019 4:20 pm

A state advisory panel certified three new pre-apprenticeship programs at its quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Apprenticeship Advisory Council, which provides advive to the Department of Workforce Development-Bureau of Apprenticeship, agreed to certify these programs:

  • The Northcott Neighborhood House & Love and Faith Urban Arborist Pre-Apprenticeship Program
  • The Community Relations-Social Development Commission ChefStart Culinary Arts Pre-Apprenticeship
  • The Social Development Inc. Hands-On Construction Pre-Apprenticeship

The programs provide training participants need to enter a registered apprenticeship with a Milwaukee-area employer.

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

