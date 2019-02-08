Quantcast
Village of Kimberly wins concrete award

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 8, 2019 2:33 pm

The American Concrete Pavement Association has named the village of Kimberly as the 2018 recipient of the Harold J. Halm Presidential Award.

