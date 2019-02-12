Evers says Wisconsin joining group fighting climate change

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin will be joining the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group that works to enforce an international climate accord and combat climate change at the state level.

Michigan became the 20th state to join the alliance last week. The group was formed in 2017 after President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

Each state that’s a member of the Climate Alliance commits to reducing its emissions in line with the U.S. target set by the Paris agreement.

The target calls for reducing greenhouse-gas emission by at least 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, accelerating policies to reduce carbon pollution and promote the use of clean energy.

Evers says “it’s a new day in Wisconsin” and time to embrace science, combat climate change and invest in renewable energy.