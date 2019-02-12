Quantcast
Relatives in Payne & Dolan case fighting over records

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 12, 2019 3:40 pm

Blood relatives of top officials at the Waukesha roadbuilder Payne & Dolan are grappling over access to records they argue will show their stake in the family business is worth millions more than the company contends.

