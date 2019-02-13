Quantcast
Evers wants more money for wells, drinking-water study

By: Associated Press February 13, 2019 1:41 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says his budget will seek more money for replacing polluted wells.

Evers announced on Wednesday that his budget would allocate $2 million for a grant program to pay for replacements, repairs or treatment for polluted private wells that serve homes or livestock. That’s an increase of $1.6 million.

He says his budget will offer a new cost-share option that calls for the Department of Natural Resources to cover up to $16,000 in repairs for families making below the median income.

The governor says his budget also will direct the DNR to spend $75,000 to evaluate drinking-water contamination in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. The counties are already paying for part of the study.

Evers announced earlier this week that he’ll seek nearly $70 million worth of additional borrowing to combat water pollution and replace lead pipes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

