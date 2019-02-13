Snowfall in Wisconsin is a record breaker

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — The snow storm in Wisconsin this week was a record breaker in some places.

The snow total reached 15.7 inches in Wausau on Tuesday, shattering the 1-day snowfall record for the city previously set at 13 inches in 1924 and 1908.

Some impressive snow totals were seen around the state on Tuesday, including 14.2 inches in Plover and 13.9 in Rhinelander. The National Weather Service says 8.3 inches of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport, smashing the old mark for the day of 4.9 inches set on Feb. 12, 1923.

In Milwaukee, the weather service recorded 7.9 inches, breaking a record for the day set at 7.5 inches in 2008.