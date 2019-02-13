Quantcast
Trending
Home / Today's News / Snowfall in Wisconsin is a record breaker

Snowfall in Wisconsin is a record breaker

By: Associated Press February 13, 2019 2:39 pm

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — The snow storm in Wisconsin this week was a record breaker in some places.

The snow total reached 15.7 inches in Wausau on Tuesday, shattering the 1-day snowfall record for the city previously set at 13 inches in 1924 and 1908.

Some impressive snow totals were seen around the state on Tuesday, including 14.2 inches in Plover and 13.9 in Rhinelander. The National Weather Service says 8.3 inches of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport, smashing the old mark for the day of 4.9 inches set on Feb. 12, 1923.

In Milwaukee, the weather service recorded 7.9 inches, breaking a record for the day set at 7.5 inches in 2008.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo