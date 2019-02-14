Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / KPH Construction files for bankruptcy in wake of troubled Northland project

KPH Construction files for bankruptcy in wake of troubled Northland project

Company seeks to protect core business amid debt claims

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 14, 2019 3:26 pm

The Milwaukee contractor KPH Construction has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a step aimed at shielding the company from creditors while it deals with the fallout from the disastrous redevelopment of the Hotel Northland in Green Bay.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo