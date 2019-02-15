Illinois Democrats ask Evers to review Foxconn project

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Illinois Democrats are asking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to re-evaluate the likely environmental effects of the massive factory complex Foxconn Technology Group is having built in Racine County.

U.S. Reps. Brad Schneider and Lauren Underwood, along with Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, sent Evers a letter Friday saying the plant’s stormwater run-off could exacerbate flooding in the Des Plaines River watershed and affect communities in northeastern Illinois’ Lake County. The Democrats want the Evers administration to conduct a strict review of Foxconn’s construction plans with a careful look at stormwater management.

Republican legislators in Wisconsin exempted the plant from a host of environmental regulations, allowing the company to fill wetlands without permits and proceed without an environmental-impact statement.

Evers has already pledged to review the air-pollution permit.