Longtime Ahern official dies

John E. Ahern Jr., long a top official at J.F. Ahern, died this week.

Ahern, most recently chairman emeritus of the Fond du Lac contractor specializing in fire protection, mechanical contracting and pipe fabricating, died on Tuesday, according to an obituary posted to the website of Zacherl Funeral Home in Fond du Lac.

Ahern was born in Fond du Lac in 1935. After earning a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1957, he went to work in the banking industry in Chicago. Upon returning to Fond du Lac, he became an employee of Peerless Milling, staying there until the business was sold. Ahern then joined J.F. Ahern.

Beyond his work there, Ahern spent a good deal of time as a volunteer for various local organizations. The beneficiaries of his activities include the Mechanical Contractors Association of America and of Wisconsin, the Fond du Lac Area United Way, the Fond du Lac Rotary Club and Fond du Lac Area Association of Commerce.

Visitation for Ahern will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, and again from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac.

Ahern’s family is asking that memorials in John’s name be sent to St. Mary’s Springs Academy, 255 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 or Marian University, 45 S. National Ave., Fond du Lac, WI 54935.