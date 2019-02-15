Plans move forward for $10M soybean-processing plant

REESE, Mich. (AP) — Plans are moving forward for a $10 million soybean-processing plant in Michigan.

The Wisconsin company Quality Roasting, which processes soybeans into soybean meal and oil primarily for the dairy industry, is seeking to have the plant built in Tuscola County, about 80 miles northwest of Detroit.

Quality Roasting plans to build a new plant to process raw soybeans into soybean meal and crude oil. The company has been awarded an $80,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

The state of Michigan says it’s expected that Quality Roasting will use about 2.2 million bushels of soybeans, or about 2 percent of Michigan’s annual soybean yield.