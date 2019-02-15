Quantcast
Sports groups back plan for keeping carp out of Great Lakes

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com February 15, 2019 9:20 am

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Hunting and fishing groups are working together to support a plan to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

To that end, they’ve formed the Great Lakes Conservation Coalition, which will push for money for a plan proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The $778 million plan calls for installing noisemakers, a water-flushing lock and other devices at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois, to prevent the carp from migrating upstream to Lake Michigan.

Scientists say the invasive fish could out-compete native species if it becomes established in the lake.

The Michigan United Conservation Clubs is a member of the new coalition. Amy Trotter, director of the group, says a carp invasion could harm an outdoor sports industry that pumps $11.2 billion into the state’s economy annually.

