Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / 20 YEARS HENCE: Report envisions everything from self-driving cars to self-repairing concrete

20 YEARS HENCE: Report envisions everything from self-driving cars to self-repairing concrete

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 18, 2019 3:39 pm

A new report from the American Concrete Pavement Association is shedding some light on how technological advances and economic trends could shape how companies and agencies perform roadway construction two decades from now.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo