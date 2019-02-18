J.J. Keller’s $7 million renovation project meant to attract, retain workers

By NATHAN PHELPS, Green Bay Press-Gazette

VINLAND, Wis. (AP) — Reclaimed wood walls and cafe-like working areas are part of a $7 million renovation to J. J. Keller & Associates’ offices near Neenah.

The project was meant not only to improve one of the buildings on the company’s campus but also help it retain and attract workers.

“We’re growing 8 to 10 percent a year, and we needed additional space. But we wanted space that’s going to attract and retain associates,” Amy Sabourin, Keller vice present of human resources and associate services, told the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We ended up in this new space probably removing 50 workstations to add collaboration, and that was important.”

J. J. Keller specializes in safety and regulatory products, including electronic logs for the trucking industry, as well as consulting services.

At the company’s campus in Neenah, the renovation of two stories of its 48-year-old Vinland Building got underway in 2017 and wrapped up at the end of last year. Concrete walls were torn down and former warehouse areas were turned into open office space

The plans then called for adding a 200-foot-long skylight and several work areas featuring high-top tables and booths. The designers were aiming for something similar to a cafe or coffee shop.

Collaboration is seen as a driver of innovation, Sabourin said.

“We didn’t have any of the collaborative space. It was work offices and workstations,” she said. “It’s open and inviting, yet they’re able to concentrate and do their work.”

The designer of the project Keller, Inc., an unrelated company out of Kaukauna.

Ian Griffiths, president of Berners-Schober, a Green Bay architecture, engineering and design firm, said businesses are generally looking to attract workers by providing workspaces with more daylight and ergonomically sound accommodations.

“I think there’s an expectation from employees that their work environment is going to be conducive, professional and more tailored to the employee than it ever used to be,” he said.

Does workplace design make a difference?

“I think there’s a better chance at recruiting and retention,” Griffiths said. “As the number of employees in the workforce gets tighter and tighter, everyone is trying to retain the ones they have. A lot of it comes down to not only the work environment, but also how you treat people.”

Work on Keller’s “innovation center” is ongoing, and additional spaces are up for renovation and expansion.

J. J. Keller has 1,425 employees and is continuing to hire employees for sales and consulting. Like other businesses around the state and country, J.J. Keller is searching for people with training in computers and information technology. Many of the resulting jobs will be for software developers, architects and people versed in quality assurance.

“It’s being flexible and not being too rules driven and constructive,” she said. “Engaged associates are going to be more innovative associates.”