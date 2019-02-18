Yorkville Mansion renovation a ‘labor of love’

By CHRISTINA LIEFFRING, The Journal Times

YORKVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Michael and Dawn Hourigan weren’t the ones who named their home the Yorkville Mansion.

During a renovation of their bedroom, they found the name “J.F. Moyle” written on some boards in the wall. It was spelled out in large looping cursive with the words “Yorkville Mansion” underneath. J.F. stood for John Foxwell Moyle, who, with some help, built the Yorkville Mansion in 1883 for his family.

When the Hourigans first took up residence there, they were prevented for years from undertaking a full restoration by their flourishing careers and growing family.

But as their sons have entered high school and college, they’ve made a bigger push to restore the mansion to its former glory. And they’re being cheered on by almost 500 followers on their Facebook page, where they’ve recorded their progress since 2015.

The builder of the house, T.F. Moyle, was the heir to a profitable family business, The Wisconsin Nursery. He was also involved in other business ventures, such as the Yorkville-Mount Pleasant Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

“Our builder was quite the go-getter,” Michael Hourigan told The Journal Times. “He made a good career for himself and really didn’t spare much expense when he built the house.”

The house is in the Italianate style, which was popular in the 19th century. Moyle went all in on his home’s woodwork, spacious rooms and cupula.

“This was a showpiece kind of house,” Dawn said. “With all the elements they put on the outside, all the decorative elements, everything was meant to look really nice.”

Even though Michael Hourigan was raised nearby in Raymond and Dawn grew up down the street from the mansion, neither has childhood memories of the place. In 1996, a year after they got married, they were looking for a place to live. Scouting out a possibility in Burlington, they came upon a sign outside the Yorkville Mansion saying it was for sale. They decided to stop by and take a look.

“We loved the architectural style of it and knew we wanted to bring it back to that style of what it used to be,” Dawn said. “All the elements were here. We just needed to bring it out.”

They made an offer and that was that.

Their renovation plans were first intended simply to make the house livable. Fixtures for hot water, a pressure tank and a furnace all had to be installed and the roof replaced. The Hourigans took great care to preserve the original style of the house’s exterior. On the inside, though, they’ve taken some liberties, bringing in new wiring, plumbing and insulation.

They made the house liveable just in time for their first child. Ever since, they’ve made their way room by room, moving furniture into nooks and crannies and hallways until the project could be completed. Because of budget constraints, the Hourigans haven’t been able to hire professionals, so a lot of the restoration work falls on them.

“One of the nice things about the house being in the disrepair is that was we always said ‘we can’t make it worse,'” Michael said. “There’s nothing we can do that would make this house in worse shape.”

Dawn said that on the bad construction days, she’d sometimes think about that house in Burlington they had looked at but passed up.

“It really would have been a fraction of the work of this place,” she said. “It (the mansion) was a wreck. At the time we didn’t even realize how much of a wreck it was until we moved in.”

With the amount of time, energy and money needed to pull off a restoration like this, the Hourigans acknowledge not everyone would want to follow their example. They frequently wonder if even they’ve gotten in over their heads.

“We start a project, get geared up and then about halfway through, we’re ready to quit everything,” Dawn said. “We don’t want to sugarcoat it. We’ve wanted to sell this house many times over, but then we get to the end and we see the results and we’re just like, ‘Dammit, now we have to keep going.’ Because the results are just so exciting for us, and we’re really pleased with how it’s gone.”

But there have been some fun discoveries along the way. As they tore down walls, surprises kept popping up — carved wooden children’s toy swords and guns, medicine bottles and drawings and notes from Moyle. To keep up the tradition, as it were, they have started leaving their own notes and surprises for whoever is next.

Their goal has been to preserve as much of the house’s structure as possible, stripping down the layers of paint and plaster to get to the original woodwork.

For their work on the exterior, they searched long and hard for a contractor. Eventually, they found Pete Nicolazzi of Carpenter and Smith, in Wheatland, and Bob Swantz of Burlington, who understood what they were trying to do and how they wanted it done.

And they still have plenty to do: finish the interior, re-do the kitchen and do some landscaping. Then it will be time for the barn out back. But they’re in no hurry.

“We intend to live here as long as humanly possible,” Michael said. “It’s a labor of love.”