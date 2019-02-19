Fire crews rescue injured worker stuck on upper floor of Wauwautosa construction site

Fire crews deployed a bucket truck to rescue an injured worker who had slipped on the third floor of a Wauwautosa construction site on Monday afternoon.

A worker for a subcontractor of the Milwaukee firm CG Schmidt fell and was injured while working on the third floor of a project at 10401 Innovation Drive in Wauwautosa, said Mike Abuls, chief operating officer at CG Schmidt. The worker wasn’t seriously injured, but couldn’t get down from the third floor of the unfinished building without help, he said, so workers at the site called for help from emergency responders.

“We responded as quickly and as responsibly as we could to get him down safe,” Abuls said.

The Wauwautosa Fire Department received a call for assistance at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, and dispatched a truck equipped with a tower ladder to the scene. The worker had suffered a “very minor accident” but was unable to walk, said Assistant Fire Chief Scott Erke. By about 1 p.m. Monday, emergency crews had loaded the worker into the bucket and lowered him to the ground to receive medical treatment.