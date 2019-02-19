Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Kaul rips wall declaration, stops short of joining lawsuit

Kaul rips wall declaration, stops short of joining lawsuit

By: Associated Press February 19, 2019 11:43 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is condemning the emergency declaration President Donald Trump is trying to use to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall but isn’t saying whether he’ll join a multistate lawsuit challenging the declaration.

California and 15 other states are parties to a federal lawsuit filed on Monday alleging the declaration is unconstitutional.

Kaul, a Democrat, issued a three-sentence statement on Tuesday calling the declaration a blatant attempt to circumvent constitutional checks and balances. He says he fully expects the courts will block it.

He said that if federal money meant for Wisconsin is diverted as a result of the declaration the state Department of Justice would take the “appropriate action.” He didn’t say what that might entail. His spokeswoman, Gillian Drummond, didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo