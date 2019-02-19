Kaul rips wall declaration, stops short of joining lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is condemning the emergency declaration President Donald Trump is trying to use to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall but isn’t saying whether he’ll join a multistate lawsuit challenging the declaration.

California and 15 other states are parties to a federal lawsuit filed on Monday alleging the declaration is unconstitutional.

Kaul, a Democrat, issued a three-sentence statement on Tuesday calling the declaration a blatant attempt to circumvent constitutional checks and balances. He says he fully expects the courts will block it.

He said that if federal money meant for Wisconsin is diverted as a result of the declaration the state Department of Justice would take the “appropriate action.” He didn’t say what that might entail. His spokeswoman, Gillian Drummond, didn’t immediately respond to an email.