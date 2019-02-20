Evers ‘confident’ Milwaukee will be host of DNC in 2020

Quantcast
By: Associated Press February 20, 2019 12:16 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he is “confident” that Milwaukee will beat out Houston and Miami and win the contest to be host of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The three cities are finalists for the convention, an event that could funnel millions of dollars into the local economy and put them at the center of the political world for one week next summer.

Evers tells reporters on Wednesday that the competition with the other cities is “fierce” but he thinks Milwaukee will prevail because it’s in the Midwest and that is “advantageous to the Democratic Party.”

Evers said, “We’ve been working diligently to provide the information they need in order to make the decision so they choose Milwaukee.”

Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman,  is expected to decide by the end of the month.

