Evers to take action on Republican tax cut bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he expects he won’t support a Republican tax-reduction bill passed with no Democratic votes.

Evers told reporters that he would take action on the bill Wednesday. His deadline for signing or vetoing the proposal is Thursday.

Evers says he is opposed to the GOP measure because the tax reduction is to be paid for by tapping a budget surplus.

Republicans haven’t enough votes to override an Evers veto without Democratic support.

Evers plans to include his own middle-class tax reduction in the state budget he releases next week. His would be paid for in part by all-but eliminating a manufacturing tax credit. Republicans are opposed to doing that.