Evers: Wisconsin will join border-wall lawsuit if it makes difference

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin will join a multistate lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall if doing so “makes a difference.”

The Democratic Evers told reporters on Wednesday that he was discussing with other states Wisconsin’s potential involvement. California brought the lawsuit on Monday and was joined by 15 other states.

Evers says the particular issue involved “certainly takes it over the top in terms of engaging.” But he hasn’t committed to having Wisconsin get involved, saying he wants to decide if the “time and energy” involved is worth it.

Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul condemned Trump’s declaration this week, but stopped short of saying the state will join the legal action.