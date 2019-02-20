Ohio governor to announce proposal to increase gas tax

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Much like his counterpart in Wisconsin, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for a gas-tax increase to deal with a chronic shortfall in spending on roadwork, the governor said at an annual forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

DeWine, a Republican, said there are no other ways forward outside raising the state’s gas tax, although he warned an increase most likely do little more than keep Ohio from falling further behind. He wouldn’t provide details or say what the proposed increase would be.

“This is only status quo,” DeWine said. “It is just to keep us where we are today and with the ability to do some safety projects that absolutely need to be done.”

Ohio’s road maintenance and infrastructure will deteriorate unless more money is found for those types of projects, said Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Department of Transportation director, earlier this year.

The amount spent on road maintenance could drop to $1.5 billion by 2020, down from $2.4 billion in 2014. A $1 billion shortfall remains in the department’s budget, Marchbanks said.

Various Ohio lawmakers agreed this week that additional spending is needed to deal with the condition of their state’s roads. They disagreed about whether increasing the gas tax was the best way forward. Some said Ohioans are already spending thousands of dollars repairing cars instead of roads. Wisconsin and Ohio are not the only Midwestern states where lawmakers are struggling to find ways to pay for roadwork. In Michigan, lawmakers are also consider increasing the state’s gas tax to raise money for construction and maintenance projects. Advocates of those policies will have to contend with strong resistance with conservative groups that view any sort of tax increase as an impediment to economic growth.