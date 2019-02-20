Senate committees to question new prisons, road secretaries (UPDATE)

Even as Wisconsin lawmakers were considering a transportation secretary appointee who has called in the past for raising revenue to pay for road repairs and construction, the Ohio governor was calling for increasing his state’s gas tax for the same purpose.

In Madison on Wednesday, Craig Thompson, Gov. Tony Evers’ pick to lead the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, appeared for a public hearing before the Senate’s transportation committee. Republicans have been leery of Thompson’s background as a lobbyist for the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin, which has advocated for raising taxes and fees to rebuild Wisconsin roads. Senate Republicans have resisted the idea of raising taxes or fees for road work.

Evers, when asked about Thompson’s chances of confirmation, said he expected him to win approval. Lawmakers were not scheduled to take a vote on the appointment on Wednesday.

“I know he’s had good conversations with individuals and I assume that will translate into a good result for him,” Evers told reporters.

Meanwhile in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine plans to announce a proposal on Thursday to increase his state’s gas tax to deal with a shortfall in spending on road renovations, he said at an annual forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

DeWine, a Republican, said there are no other good ways forward outside raising the gas tax. And even an increase, he warned, will most likely do little more than keep Ohio from falling further behind. He wouldn’t provide details or say how much of an increase he might propose.

“This is only status quo,” DeWine said. “It is just to keep us where we are today and with the ability to do some safety projects that absolutely need to be done.”

Ohio’s road maintenance and infrastructure will continue to decline unless more money is provided for those types of projects, said Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Department of Transportation director, earlier this year.

The amount spent on road maintenance could drop to $1.5 billion by 2020, down from $2.4 billion in 2014. A $1 billion shortfall remains in the department’s budget, Marchbanks said.

Various Ohio lawmakers agreed this week that additional spending is needed to deal with the condition of their state’s roads. They disagreed about whether increasing the gas tax was the best way forward. Some said Ohioans are already spending thousands of dollars repairing cars instead of roads. Wisconsin and Ohio are not the only Midwestern states where lawmakers are struggling to find ways to pay for roadwork. In Michigan, lawmakers are also consider increasing the state’s gas tax to raise money for construction and maintenance projects. Advocates of those policies will have to contend with strong resistance with conservative groups that view any sort of tax increase as an impediment to economic growth.

– Andrew Welsh-Huggins of the Associate Press contributed to this article