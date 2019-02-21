Assembly leader says ‘too early to tell’ on veto override

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it’s “too early to tell” if lawmakers will attempt an override of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a GOP bill meant to lower income taxes for the middle class.

Evers vetoed the bill on Wednesday and Republicans haven’t enough votes to override the veto.

Evers objected to Republicans’ relying on budget reserves and future revenue growth to pay for the tax reduction.

Vos said Thursday at a Wispolitics.com luncheon that he didn’t think Evers was serious with the proposal. Vos says not enough attention has been paid to the fact that Evers does not identify money for about half of his proposed income-tax reduction.

Evers wants to all-but eliminate a manufacturing-tax credit, a break Republicans support.

Vos says it’s also too early to tell whether the Legislature will ultimately agree on an income tax cut that Evers will sign.