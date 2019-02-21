Assembly speaker hopes Foxconn air permits aren’t changed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he hopes that air permits granted to the electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group aren’t tightened by Gov. Tony Evers.

Vos is a strong advocate of the Foxconn project being built in his southeastern Wisconsin legislative district. Evers has been critical of Foxconn and said that he is ordering a review of air permits granted by his predecessor Gov. Scott Walker.

Vos spoke about Foxconn during a WisPolitics.com luncheon on Thursday. He says, “I want Foxconn to be here” and the state should send that message that it is “damn happy” to have the company.

Foxconn has been changing its plans for what will be made at the plant, while sticking to its promises to employ as many 13,000 people.