HNTB moving 90 professionals to offices in downtown Milwaukee

The architecture, civil-engineering and construction-management firm HNTB Corp. announced plans Thursday to move 90 infrastructure planners, engineers and other professionals to a building on East Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.

The employees will work in 24,000-square-feet of office space on the 19th and 20th floors of the Two Fifty building, 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. The move is meant both to give the company additional room to hire about 30 more people and to bring it closer to its clients. HNTB has its headquarters in Kansas City and a regional office in Milwaukee’s Park Place business park.

“Downtown Milwaukee is becoming a flourishing destination for engineering, innovation and technology talent and we are eager to be part of that momentum,” Mark Kaminski, vice president of HNTB.

Kaminksi also cited a desire to be closer to transportation options like Milwaukee’s The Hop streetcar, Interstate 794 and the future East-West bus-rapid-transit project planned by Milwaukee County.

Among the biggest projects HNTB has worked on, it lists The Hop streetcar, Interstate 94, the Zoo interchange, the Fiserv Forum and Jackson and Wilson Park Creek rehabilitation projects. HNTB provides professional services for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, City of Milwaukee, Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewage District, Milwaukee County and the Milwaukee Bucks and others.