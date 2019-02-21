Study: Wisconsin most reliant on property taxes in Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report says Wisconsin’s municipalities rely on property taxes far more than most states.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study on Thursday finding the state’s municipalities received about 42 percent of their revenue from property taxes. The nonpartisan research group says the national average totals around 23 percent.

The report ranks Wisconsin seventh in the country and top in the Midwest for its reliance on property taxes.

The findings also show Wisconsin’s property-tax caps appear to be tighter than states that are as reliant on that source of revenue.

The group president, Rob Henken, says Wisconsin is starting to see unintended consequences from the property-tax caps, such as increasing debt and increased use of wheel taxes.

Local governments have few options for raising funds when needed.