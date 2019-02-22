Across Minn. border, governor proposes big budget for transportation

By WILLIAM MORRIS

Bridgetower Media Newswires

As Gov. Tony Evers was preparing to release his budget plans this week, his counterpart in Minnesota was trying drum up support for ambitious plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on transportation projects over the next two years.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a budget proposal last week calling for $49.5 billion to be spend on transportation in his state’s 2020-2021 biennium. If approved, the request would put the state on a course to spend almost 8 percent more than the $46 billion authorized in its 2017-2018 budget.

Republican lawmakers quickly vowed to oppose Walz’s planned increase, which he would pay for by raising revenue. Transportation advocates, though, said they’re pleased to see Walz calling for more money to go to roads, bridges, public transportation and similar priorities.

“It’s one of the biggest programs we’ve seen in a long time,” said Abbey Bryduck, executive director of the Minnesota Asphalt Paving Association.

Walz’s proposal calls for a 20-cent increase in the state’s gas tax, which is now at 28.5 cents a gallon (Wisconsin’s is at 32.9 cents a gallon.) In Minnesota, such an increase would raise about $6.5 billion over 10 years.

Walz has said the increase should be phased in over two years and be indexed to inflation starting in 2023. Separately, the state would raise $4 billion by increasing its registration tax and changing its depreciation schedule, and collect a further $505 million by increasing its sales tax on motor vehicles from 6.5 percent to 6.875 percent.

Margaret Donahoe, executive director of the Minnesota Transportation Alliance, said a gas-tax increase is badly needed to deal with the state’s overdue maintenance needs.

“We’re definitely pleased (Walz) understands the magnitude of the problem and that it will take a significant increase in revenue to meet the funding gap, because things have fallen significantly behind in Minnesota,” she said in an interview.

The budget also would increase state financial support for city and county roads and bridges by up to 35 percent, according to a fact sheet released by Walz’s office. In the metro area, the budget would institute a 1/8-cent sales tax for buses and other forms of public transportation.

Walz said on Tuesday he will go even further with a $1.2 billion bonding bill planned for release next week. That would break with historical practice in Minnesota, where governors have usually reserved large bonding bills for non-budget years.

The proposal is not quite as large as it might appear, Bryduck said, because Walz’s budget proposal would move some general-fund money previously set aside for transportation back to the state’s general fund. But the increase is still noteworthy, she said. According to the state’s constitution, it would have to be spent on transportation rather than whatever other priorities future lawmakers might favor.

“What we support the most is cash, rather than bonding, and the dedicated funding. I would say for us, this is a really solid, solid package,” she said.

Minnesota’s Senate and House of Representatives will each put forward their own budget proposals, and Republican leaders have already said their plans will differ sharply from Walz’s. At a press conference after Walz’s announcement, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nissawa, called the gas, registration and sales-tax increases that Walz is seeking “remarkable.”

“Even just the gas tax is about $300 per family every year of a new tax,” he said.

The total size of the budget is concerning to some business officials. A Minnesota Chamber of Commerce statement on the budget did not specifically discuss transportation but said the cost of any budget increase will be felt by all Minnesotans.

“The pathway toward economic prosperity isn’t through increased spending and higher taxes, especially at a time of surplus,” Doug Loon, chamber president, said in the statement. “Instead of growing government, we should be handing private-sector innovators the tools to fuel future growth and not make it more costly to do business in Minnesota.”

In his remarks, Walz predicted there will be disagreements with Republicans, who have warned for months that they would not accept an increase in the gas tax but said he is confident state leaders would be able to reach a fair agreement.

“I think they will come to the table, have a spirited debate and reach a compromise that works for all Minnesotans,” Walz said.

Walz’s budget proposal does not list specific projects. Donahoe predicted support for the budget will increase once people see how it could cause infrastructure to be improved near where they live.

“I think it will help when people can see specific projects and specific needs,” she said.