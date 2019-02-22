Quantcast
AGC of Greater Milwaukee elects Abuls as senior VP

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 22, 2019 1:01 pm

The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee has elected Mike Abuls, of CG Schmidt, as AGC senior vice president. Abuls will serve alongside nine AGC board members to support the construction industry throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Abuls has 38 years of experience in the construction industry and has been at CG Schmidt for 17 years. He has directly ...

