Clark Dietz names Speener, Hetrick to board of directors

Clark Dietz names Speener, Hetrick to board of directors

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 22, 2019 12:58 pm

Clark Dietz, a professional consulting and engineering firm, today announced that Tonia Speener and Kevin Hetrick have been elected to the firm’s board of directors for 2019.

