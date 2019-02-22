Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Foxconn wins award for hiring diverse businesses

Foxconn wins award for hiring diverse businesses

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 22, 2019 12:56 pm

Foxconn Technology Group recently received the Golden Shovel Award from the National Association of Minority Contractors Wisconsin Chapter and Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The award was presented at the Annual DBE Workshop and Secretary’s Golden Shovel Awards and recognized Foxconn’s commitment to working with a diverse set of local businesses. The event, which brought together small and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo