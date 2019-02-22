Quantcast
Painting association members donate to Sojourner Peace Center

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 22, 2019 1:21 pm

The Wisconsin Painting Contractors Association members Michele Cartwright, of Common Links Construction, and Jose Sanchez, of Sanchez Painting Contractors, delivered $1,000 worth of toys and various necessities to the Sojourner Peace Center in December.

