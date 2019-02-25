Quantcast
Evers' budget would continue tuition freeze

Evers’ budget would continue tuition freeze

February 25, 2019

People who entered the country illegally could pay in-state tuition, a long-running tuition freeze would continue for another two years and institutions would receive an additional $150 million under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' executive budget proposal for the University of Wisconsin System.

