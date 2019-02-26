Quantcast
Lone bidder's offer on I-39 job presents Catch-22 for WisDOT

Lone bidder’s offer on I-39 job presents Catch-22 for WisDOT

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 26, 2019 2:55 pm

After a contractor's lone bid on a Rock County interstate job came in $20 million higher than expected, Wisconsin's nominated transportation secretary told lawmakers he's not sure if he'd sign off on the contract.

