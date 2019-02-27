A-1 Auto Transport offers scholarships to Wis. students

A-1 Auto Transport is offering Wisconsin students scholarship opportunities in the amounts of $1,000, $500 and $250.

Students are invited to send in applications that include their full name, contact information, school they attend and their 1,000-word original essay to scholarships@a1autotransport.com.

The essays that should be sent with this information should be 100 percent original and written by the student. They should be on an auto transport topic of their choice, such as:

Overseas shipping;

enclosed vehicle shipping; or

door-to-door shipping.

Any vehicle shipping topic will do. Students can check www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/ for more information or for inspiration on topics.

Students are encouraged to share the link that is provided with the published essay once it is published to the website on their social media pages to get more votes to win the scholarship, while the Scholarship Committee will also look over applications and make votes of their own.

Students who wish to apply for the scholarship can do so if they are a current full- or part-time student with any university, education institute, driving school or trade school and have a GPA of 3.0.

Deadline is March 10. The winner will be announced and emailed by the end of March. All award money will be sent directly to the financial aid office of the student’s school.

If students miss the 2019 deadline they will be entered to the 2020 scholarship program with the same March deadlines in 2020.