Governors in Wis., Minn. getting the squeeze on requests for road money

Governors in Wis., Minn. getting the squeeze on requests for road money

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires February 27, 2019 12:38 pm

As Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers prepares to release his proposed roads budget on Thursday, his counterpart in Minnesota was girding himself for an uphill fight over his plans to borrow $1.27 billion for transportation projects.

