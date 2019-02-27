Milwaukee County may sue zoo exhibit contractors

Quantcast
By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 27, 2019 3:22 pm

Milwaukee County may be preparing to sue VJS Construction and HGA Architects over change orders that cost the county about $250,000 during construction of an elephant exhibit at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

