Mount Pleasant approves $228M Advocate Aurora hospital, set to break ground in summer

Mount Pleasant approves $228M Advocate Aurora hospital, set to break ground in summer

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 27, 2019 3:32 pm

Advocate Aurora Health Care is moving ahead with plans to build a $228 million hospital in Mount Pleasant after earning village approval this week.

