Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Man fatally struck by city front-end loader ID’ed in Oconto

Man fatally struck by city front-end loader ID’ed in Oconto

By: Associated Press February 28, 2019 2:50 pm

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin have released the name of a 70-year-old man who was struck and killed by a front-end loader.

Officials say Ernest Boucher was walking in a street in Oconto on Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a city-owned loader with a snowblower attached.

Boucher was struck from behind and died at the scene.

Oconto Police Chief Mike Rehberg says the loader was not removing snow at the time but was heading back to the Street Department shop.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo