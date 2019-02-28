Quantcast
WADE-ING IN: Former alderman tackles labor shortage at Employ Milwaukee

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com February 28, 2019

As the top official at Employ Milwaukee, Willie Wade has come to see that fighting the Milwaukee area's protracted labor shortage has as much to do with changing employers' attitudes as it does employees'.

