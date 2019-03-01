Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Gorman & Company brings in new top officials for Illinois

Gorman & Company brings in new top officials for Illinois

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 1, 2019 5:10 pm

Gorman & Company has announced that Ron Clewer will be the top official in its Illinois state market and that Andre Blakely, former Illinois market president, will lead its national public-housing redevelopment work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo