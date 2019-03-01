Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / GRAEF receives award for design of Drexel Town Square

GRAEF receives award for design of Drexel Town Square

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 1, 2019 5:01 pm

The architecture and design firm GRAEF recently received a Merit Award from the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects Wednesday night for its design of Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. Oak Creek is a fast-growing suburb of Milwaukee but lacked a downtown. So, with the help of GRAEF and Rinka Architects, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo