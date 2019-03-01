Quantcast
J & H controls 2018 Growth Award winner

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 1, 2019 5:12 pm

J & H Controls of North Fond du Lac received the 2018 Growth Award from Cylon Auto-Matrix at an event in Atlanta in January 2018. Mark Hawley, president of J & H Controls, accepted the Award from Kelle Donohue, Cylon Auto-Matrix Director of Sales-Americas.

